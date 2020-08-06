CHEROKEE — The Cherokee Town Council has once again postponed its meeting that had been rescheduled for tonight at 5 p.m., for lack of a quorum.
The meeting was originally set for Tuesday but there was no quorum then, either.
Mayor Terry Cosby said there's no rescheduled date set yet.
Two of the main agenda items for the meeting included candidate certifications for the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25 and a termination hearing for Cherokee police officer, Clay Wilson, who has been on administrative leave with pay since mid-July.
