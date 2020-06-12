CHEROKEE — Cherokee High School administration and faculty hosted a senior recognition night for its 34 graduates that included a drive-through parade Thursday evening.
The parade of seniors in decorated vehicles drove through High School Drive to receive their cap and gown and other memorabilia from waiting faculty and staff.
The parade, led by the town's fire department, continued on North Pike where the community lined the road to cheer the seniors.
As students arrived back at the school they remained in their vehicles while Principal Pam Worsham announced each senior, and their awards and scholarships. Faculty members presented certificates, honor cords and other items from local churches and businesses.
"As a faculty, we didn't want this class that has made history to not be recognized and receive at least some of the celebration and hoopla that normally go with graduating," Worsham said. "Students and family enjoyed our unconventional night and fun was had by all."
