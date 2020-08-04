CHEROKEE — A Town Council meeting scheduled for tonight at 5 that was to include a hearing for police officer, Clay Wilson, has been rescheduled for Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., with a preceding 4:30 p.m. work session.
Wilson, who the past year has handled the department's canine, Duchess, was placed on administrative leave with pay last month.
Town officials said the meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.