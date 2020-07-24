CHEROKEE — The Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a termination hearing for police officer Clay Wilson, who's been placed on paid administrative leave.
Wilson handles the town's canine drug/tracking officer — Duchess, a young Dutch Shepherd that has been a part of the police force since last August.
The council voted last week to give written notice to Wilson of his pending termination hearing.
Wilson's attorney, David Bradley, said on Thursday that he was in the midst of sorting through information just brought to his attention regarding issues with Wilson's employment.
Mayor Terry Cosby placed Wilson on leave, and thus won't be involved in the hearing.
Cosby said he didn't call the special meeting for Tuesday. He was told the city's attorney, John McReynolds, had set up the hearing/council meeting. Cosby said he wasn't notified.
"It's more than likely going to be a closed hearing because it is a personnel issue," Bradley said.
Following the hearing, council memberrs will be expected to vote on whether to terminate Wilson or not.
Cosby did not say what charges were brought against Wilson leading to his recommendation for dismissal, but said the officer has a history of questionable behavior, including being written up twice for job performance issues, excessive ticket writing, and argumentative behavior.
He said Wilson was banned from dealings with the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
With Wilson's suspension, the dog has been boarded at Tupelo's Title One Training Center with her original trainer. The city purchased the dog from the center last year for $11,000.
Cosby said Cherokee, at this time, doesn't need the dog. "We don't have anyone in the Police Department willing to handle her," he said.
Cosby said he also was concerned about some unexplained injuries to the dog, including a foot injury and a significant scar across her snout.
Cosby said there's a possibility the Tupelo Center could purchase the dog back.
