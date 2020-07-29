CHEROKEE— A termination hearing for a Cherokee police officer placed on administrative leave with pay has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.
The officer, Clay Wilson was placed on leave two weeks ago. The reason was not stated publicly at that time.
The Tuesday hearing will be part of the council's regular monthly meeting.
There will be a work session preceding the meeting at 4:30 p.m.
