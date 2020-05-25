CHEROKEE — Some long-awaited repairs have come to completion on some of Cherokee's main thoroughfares.
The town began a paving and drainage project in 2018 with a long list of repairs. Steadily, the work has been done and as of last week was completed, according to Mayor Terry Cosby.
The project was funded primarily through a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $314,000. The town provided an additional $16,000 match.
The streets receiving extensive paving and repair include Easterwood, Brotherton, Shawnee, Triplett, Lair Lane and Gibbs Lane.
Cosby said the widened ditches and safer streets are significant improvements.
"I can't remember the last time these streets were paved," Cosby said. "It's just an all-around help to the town and our residents to have this project completed."
