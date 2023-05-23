CHEROKEE — After 33 years of teaching and working in administration in the Colbert County School System, Cherokee High School Principal Pam Worsham said it's time to retire.
Her last day is May 31.
Worsham has been principal at Cherokee High School for the past 10 years, and before that she served as principal of Cherokee Elementary School for five years.
"I've taught at Leighton Middle School, which closed in 1991, then went back and forth between Hatton Elementary and Cherokee Elementary for a few years, teaching until I got a position at Cherokee Elementary," Worsham said. "Most of my teaching was in third grade."
After graduating from the University of North Alabama with a teaching degree, Worsham said she taught kindergarten in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, for two years before starting her long career in Colbert County.
Worsham said she also attended Northwest-Shoals Community College.
"It's just time to retire," Worsham said. "I've had a great career. I've been very blessed to serve the last 10 years at my alma mater."
Worsham said she graduated from what was then Cherokee Vocational High school in 1982.
"I'm going to relax," Worsham said. "I have four grandchildren under the age of four. I plan to spend time with them. My youngest daughter is getting married. I'm going to see what it's like to live without a schedule for a while."
Worsham said she's witnessed many changes in the education profession in her three-plus decades.
"Discipline issues have changed," she said. "That's a huge problem now."
She's seen massive changes in technology that are used by teachers and students who rely on Chromebooks or laptop computers and engage in remote learning.
"We learned a lot of new skills," Worsham said.
The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks led to beefed up security measures at many schools, but it was the novel coronavirus pandemic that really brought changes to the way teachers teach and students learn, she said.
Worsham said COVID-19's impact on students remained after they returned to in-person classes.
"The children were affected a lot more by COVID than we were," Worsham said. "I can't really say why."
She noticed when students returned to classes, they were apathetic and didn't want to participate in activities.
To bring back students' enthusiasm, Worsham said the high school created the tribe system, with each student belonging to a particular tribe, which allowed them to earn points for participation.
The tribe system, she said, allows students to learn leadership skills and participate in their tribe's community project.
"That has helped us tremendously," Worsham said. "The kids checked back in with us. We're very proud of that."
Worsham is getting ready for her final graduation ceremony at Cherokee High School on May 26.
Some of the graduating seniors spent three years with her at the elementary school.
"I know them and I know their families," Worsham said.
She's proud of the fact 13 seniors have been offered scholarships from the University of North Alabama valued at $500,000.
"We have some very successful students," Worsham said.
Last week, the faculty and staff surprised Worsham with a scholarship program in her name.
"That makes me happy," Worsham said. "I want these students to be able to go to college, regardless of their situation. That's what's important to me."
The organizers even invited a daughter who lives in the Birmingham and kept the event secret.
"The girl who received the scholarship is precious and I know she's going to be very successful," Worsham said.
Worsham said she's enjoyed working in the Colbert County School System, the staff, faculty and students she's encountered over the years.
"I think education is something you have to have a heart for," Worsham said. "I wanted to make a difference."
