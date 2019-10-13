CHEROKEE — There's a new resident in Cherokee and she comes with some high expectations in terms of her police work.
Duchess, the female Dutch Shepherd, the town's dual purpose K-9, will be working with her partner Clay Wilson by November.
The 3-year-old dog, originally from Budapest, will be officially certified in drug detection/suspect tracking and apprehension on Oct. 29.
Wilson said the department purchased the dog from Tupelo's Title One training center where her initial drug detection/tracking training took place.
Wilson, who has been working with Duchess since mid-August, said her obedience training has gone well and she's actually ahead of the game and is already prepared for certification.
"She's very obedient and trained really well with a couple other well-trained dogs, so she's ready to go," Wilson said. "She's been riding in the police car and getting used to getting in and out of the kennel in the car. She's doing great."
Wilson said he has enjoyed handling Duchess and added that he views the partnership as 50-50 responsibility.
"You have to trust the dog, but know also there are things she won't see that will require me being aware," he said.
"We're getting a lot of drugs off the streets already but having her will be a huge asset when it comes to (perpetrators) hiding the drugs in cars in transport. We expect her to help us a lot."
Duchess will work with Wilson during his regular shifts but will be on call 24 hours, seven days a week.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby said the town paid $11,000 for the dog, who currently weighs about 60 pounds.
"Someone has already sent her a bulletproof vest, a really good one," Cosby said of the anonymous donation to the Police Department.
"We've committed to the community to get these drugs off the street and this is another tool to use in doing that," Cosby said.
