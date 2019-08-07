CHEROKEE — By year's end, the town will have its own K-9 unit after the Town Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a drug dog.
The council agreed to purchase the dog, which is a puppy now, from Tupelo at a cost of $11,135. The money will come from the town's defensive driving fund and the sale of a Police Department motor cycle.
Cherokee's new police chief, Billy Jefferson said his department hasn't yet decided between a German Sheppard or Dutch Sheppard but will soon decide, and the K-9 officer will be appointed and sent to train with the dog in Tupelo.
Mayor Terry Cosby said the dog will be helpful, particularly in light of the fact there's been an increase in the past several months in the confiscation of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Cherokee.
"As our police officers make stops there's more and more increase in drugs being found," Cosby said. "This (K-9) is just another way to help combat this problem. It will be a good thing for Cherokee."
The dog will be dual purpose, according to Jefferson.
"It will certainly be used in finding drugs but it can also be used for apprehension," he said.
The dog will also be used when needed in schools.
The Town Council also approved annual funding requests to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency for $943; Safeplace Inc., $500; and One Place of the Shoals, $500.
In other business, the council made board appointments including Joe Rutland and Deborah Malone to the Veterans Memorial Board for three-year terms as well as Dan Pearson (secretary) and Larry Malone (treasurer) for one-year terms.
The council also named Allison Holiday to the town's library board.
