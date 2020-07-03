CHEROKEE — Pandemic concerns have forced many Fourth of July event cancellations, but officials say Cherokee's annual fireworks show will go on.
The town's parks and recreation department, along with the Town Council, will jointly sponsor the event at 9:30 p.m. Saturday with fireworks shot from the Main Street stage area.
Spectators are asked to watch from their vehicles. Police and volunteers will be assisting cars with parking throughout the downtown area, a safe distance from where the fireworks will be shot.
Councilwoman Tiffani Fuqua, who represents District 4, said the long-running fireworks event is a favorite in the town, and council members were in agreement that it needed to go on.
"We just wanted to give the community something to look forward to because it's always a big, fun event for our town," Fuqua said. "We had many requests for it, so we decided to move forward with it, just in a little different capacity."
There will be no vendors this year as personal contact is discouraged, she said.
Ideally, spectators should remain in cars but anyone getting out of their vehicle to watch should remain close to their vehicle. Social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be in place during the event.
"I'll certainly be wearing my mask, and I hope others follow safety protocol as well," Fuqua said. "It's a great show, and we always have a good turnout and expect the same this year."
She said the "National Anthem" and other pre-recorded patriotic music will be played throughout the show.
Just prior to the start of the fireworks, at 9:20 p.m. there will be a recognition ceremony for former Cherokee Mayor Jimmy E. Brown, who recently died.
Brown served as mayor from 1975 to 1992. He was a town council member and served as police commissioner prior to becoming mayor.
Fuqua said Brown's family will be presented with an Alabama House of Representatives Resolution in appreciation of his service.
"It's going to be a really good night," Fuqua said. "We want to make sure everyone enjoys themselves but in a safe way. It's about giving back to our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.