FLORENCE — A woman indicted on a child abuse charge that involved threatening to make a 4-year-old girl eat makeup agreed Monday to take part in a pre-trial diversion program that would result in her charges being dropped.
Rebecca Lynn Barnett, 24, of Florence was indicted in January 2022 on a charge of child abuse and third-degree domestic violence-harassment, according to court records.
The child abuse charge was a Class C felony and the domestic violence one was as Class A misdemeanor.
During a Monday hearing before Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves, Lauderdale Assistant District Attorney Will Gieske said Barnett was upset when the child got hold of some makeup and played with it.
"She basically told the child she was going to kill her and make her eat the makeup," Gieske said.
Barnett admitted guilt during the hearing and her defense attorney, Tim Case, told the judge she is taking steps and making strides toward rectifying issues that caused her to commit such actions.
"I want to encourage you to keep working hard," Graves told her.
The state, defense and Graves agreed to the diversion program. Case told Barnett during the hearing that this is a good opportunity for her.
"If you comply with all the court orders you are to do, your charges will be dismissed," he said.
The domestic violence count in the indictment alleges Barnett did "threaten to kill her and/or make her eat the makeup and or/cuss the child."
The order authorizing the pretrial diversion requires Barnett to report to the Lauderdale County Community Corrections Program, comply with all provisions agreed upon by the parties, including enrolling in a program for domestic violence offenders, and any other requirements issued from community corrections and the Department of Human Resources.
In addition, she must maintain employment, stay away from drug addicts and convicted felons, allow authorities to search her property without a warrant, and pay any fines.
If she completes the diversion program, the case will be dismissed after two years. If she does not, she would be found guilty of child abuse and receive a 10-year split sentence with two years to serve in prison, the order states.
