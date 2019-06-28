FLORENCE — Chloe's Fund's red, white and blue bake sale is going on today at the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building.
Today's sale lasts until 2 p.m. and has a patriotic theme featuring all homemade cakes, cookies, pies and other baked items. Gift baskets and assorted treats for animal lovers are also available.
Proceeds from the sale go to the fund, which helps pay for medical care for animals at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services shelter.
