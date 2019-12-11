FLORENCE — The public has an opportunity Friday to purchase some locally made crafts as well as tasty freshly bake treats, while helping local animals with veterinary needs.
The Chloe's Fund Bake and Crafts Sale is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building, 102 S. Court St.
Proceeds from the event go toward medical expenses for local animals, including many animals that are at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services facility, organizers said.
Shelter volunteers Glen and Debby Nelson created Chloe's Fund in 2017 in honor as a way to honor their dog, Chloe, who had died at age 16, and help animals that have medical needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.