FLORENCE — Signup for the Christmas for Kids back-to-school program needs to be completed by Tuesday, organizers said.
The program provides back-to-school items for children of incarcerated parents. Officials said they also are looking for sponsors to shop for the children or donate to the cause.
Anyone needing assistance or interested in being a sponsor should call 256-443-1297.
