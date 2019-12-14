FLORENCE — Residents enjoyed a holiday and grand opening celebration all in one event Friday when the city hosted the Holiday Sweetwater District Grand Celebration.
The event was in the Sweetwater District, mainly along the Huntsville Road and Royal Avenue areas that extend from the new roundabout.
Santa and Mrs. Claus and even some snow from an artificial snow machine added to the Christmassy feel of the event.
City leaders said this was a way to celebrate the completion earlier this year of a major refurbishment to that area. That includes new sidewalks, light posts and the roundabout.
New Christmas decorations adorn the area for the season, as well.
The roundabout work ended up taking more than a year to complete due to numerous obstacles, including underground piping problems and heavy rainfall earlier in the year, officials said.
