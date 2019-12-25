In Earl Moore's defense, he had to wait until Christmas Eve to find gifts for his wife and daughter because he had a very important appointment Monday.
"I was going to do it yesterday but played golf," Moore said, as he shopped Tuesday at Martin's Family Clothing in Florence.
Moore said he had accomplished some good shopping for his grandchildren this season, but before Tuesday his wife and daughter "kind of slipped by" on his list.
Nearby, Diane Spry was shopping and overheard the conversation. It's one she had heard many times throughout the years when she used to work in retail.
"I'm a retail veteran," she told Moore. "You're not alone. It's a male thing."
Spry wore a pink Santa hat adorned with a pink ribbon. While that usually is associated with breast cancer awareness, she wore it to recognize those who have dealt with any type of cancer.
"I've never had breast cancer, but I am a three-time cancer survivor," she said. "It's been five years, so I wear my hat with pride."
Moore said she didn't really need to shop Tuesday, but she enjoys the atmosphere.
"I just like getting out on Christmas Eve and seeing everybody," she said.
Pamela Butler donned a Christmas sweater as she looked through Martin's for stocking stuffers. She said she had all of her other shopping finished. She said she spent a normal amount this season compared to Christmas seasons of the past, with one exception.
"My son's 19, so I tried to scale it back some," Butler said.
At Walmart in Muscle Shoals, Katie Andrade was easy to spot with her sweater that read "Jingle all the way" and came complete with Christmas lights.
"I even turned my lights on," she said as she and her husband, Josh, shopped.
"We're getting last-minute stuff for cooking," she said.
"The gifts are done," Josh Andrade added, saying they spent about the same amount as they did last year.
Not to be outdone, Tess Jackson had on a Grinch outfit from head to toe, complete with shiny red and green elf shoes, as she shopped at Walmart with her aunt, Annie Hankins.
Jackson even came through for a fellow shopper, finding a check the shopper had lost in the checkout lane, in an act that gave proof the Grinch's heart grew three sizes that day.
Jackson said people seemed to enjoy her costume.
"They've been giving me high-fives and smiling," she said.
Hankins said they thought they had finished shopping, but found themselves heading back for last-minute items.
"We always forget everything," she said. "When we get home, we have to come back and get everything."
