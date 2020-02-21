RUSSELLVILLE — The woman known as the "Fifth Little Girl" will speak Sunday during the church service at First Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville.
Sarah Collins Rudolph survived the Sept. 15, 1963, bombing at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham that killed four girls. Rudolph's sister Addie Mae Collins was among the victims who were killed.
The service is at 11 a.m. at the church, 521 College Avenue. In addition, there is a reception from 9-10 a.m. Sunday in the church vestibule. A meet and greet will be at The Back to Basics Life Skills Center, which is the old Reedtown School, 129 Winfield St. S.W., from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
"Sarah was standing by the sink when the bomb went off and was blinded by glass that shattered her face," the release announcing the event states. "Not only did she lose friends in the bombing, she lost a sister, Addie Mae, as well. After the attack, Sarah endured physical and mental pain, which led her into a battle with marijuana and alcoholism. Sarah often remarks that she received no counseling or mental help as a result of the bombing. After years of pain and silence Sarah rediscovered God and overcame her addictions. As a result of this, Sarah has been a noticeable and strong leader not only in the city of Birmingham but across the nation as well."
