SHEFFIELD — Ekklesia Missionary Baptist Church is offering free meals to the community Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.
"No ID is necessary," said Kobee Fitzgerald, lead pastor of the church. "Just drive up and tell us you need food."
Fitzgerald said when the state decided to close schools early this year, officials called the church and asked if it would open its summer feeding program early.
The church partners with the Child Nutrition Program to offer daytime plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children 18 and younger as part of that program.
"We wanted to do a hot lunch in addition to other efforts," Fitzgerald said. He said lunch plates include meat, bread, a vegetable, fruit and milk. They give out between 60 to 75 plates in the daytime, he said.
Fitzgerald said he wanted to expand this service. The church is partnering with Feed America, which helps them with groceries.
"It was my desire to extend to an afternoon meal for the entire community."
He said when Logan's decided not to open for curbside delivery, they donated their entire grocery truck to the church.
"Since that time, businesses and industries in the community have been donating and helping out," Fitzgerald said.
The church offers between 250 to 350 plates per evening, though the number is increasing daily based on the demand.
"We offer a variety of things including taco salad," Fitzgerald said. "Friday is baby-back ribs. A typical meal could be chicken and gravy, pinto beans, cornbread and creamed potatoes."
He said they try to offer four out of the five basic food groups.
The church needs about 22 volunteers a day to provide this service. This includes three to four cooks a day, four people to help with food preparation, a different team of about five servers, with the rest helping outside directing traffic and handing out meals.
Fitzgerald said he would welcome people from the community who wanted to help. All you have to do is call the church at 256-314-1700. He is working on a schedule for volunteers so that people don't get burned out.
"Some people drive in from Mississippi and from Athens every day," he said.
He said the church would welcome donations to help pay for the cost of food and take-out containers. Donations may be delivered or mailed to the church at 3007 Hatch Blvd. in Sheffield.
"We want to be visible and show the love of Christ during this crisis," Fitzgerald said.
