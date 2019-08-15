FLORENCE — Crews are working to remove a tree that fell on the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church.
First Presbyterian's Landis Williams said Tuesday night's storm blew the tree onto the roof and it caused damage on and inside the sanctuary.
"You can see damage on the inside and outside," Williams said.
The church at 224 E. Mobile St. is nicknamed the city's "Mother Church" because it is the oldest in Florence. It recently completed a bicentennial celebration along with the city's 200th anniversary.
Williams said they likely will have a makeshift sanctuary in the basement while the historic church is being repaired.
Tuesday's storm carried winds over 50 mph and downed numerous trees.
