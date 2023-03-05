TUSCUMBIA — Attorneys representing the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority will appear in Colbert County Circuit Court Wednesday to argue why it should be allowed to take over the operations of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, which has been closed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Mitch Hays' second floor courtroom in the Colbert County Courthouse.
The authority filed a four-count complaint and petition for emergency relief on Tuesday.
The authority, which includes the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, wants to take over the management of the landfill from CWI Enterprises and its owner, Steve Witmer.
The facility is owned by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority, but is operated by Witmer's CWI Enterprises of Atlanta, Georgia.
One count of the complaint has already been addressed by Judge Hays.
The complaint includes three other counts the plaintiffs want the court to address.
• It contends that CWI breached its lease by failing to properly dispose of leachate, the liquid waste that forms inside a landfill cell after rain percolates through the debris, failing to make timely payments, and failing to operate the landfill and transfer station in accordance with "other generally acceptable commercial standards of conduct.
• It accuses the defendants of unjust enrichment. In February 2022, disputes arose between CWI and the authority in regard to the operation of the landfill. The parties entered into mediation and the authority agreed to pay costs associated with leachate removal before closing the mediation agreement.
The mediation agreement was eventually scrapped, the request states, because the parties could not come to an agreement on a few details.
"SWADA incurred costs from the removal of leachate that were never compensated following the failed agreement," the complaint states.
The authority is demanding restitution for the costs incurred.
• It urges the court to make Witmer and his corporate entity to account for all income and expenses of the landfill from the date the least went into effect.
The authority asks the court for declaratory judgment finding the defendant liable and in breach of its obligations to the authority under the landfill lease.
Witmer said he could not comment on pending litigation.
