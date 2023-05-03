MUSCLE SHOALS — City councils in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia have laid the groundwork to work with a developer that is exploring a "large retail/commercial development," including a coliseum on property along the U.S. 72 and U.S. 43 corridor.
On Monday during their respective council meetings, the two cities approved memorandums of understanding with 411 Development LLC, which has "begun its due diligence for Phase One, Phase One-A and Phase One-B" of the proposed development.
411 Development LLC is a domestic limited liability company that was formed in Cullman County on Oct. 20, 2020, according to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office.
The property in question is at the intersection of U.S. 72 and U.S. 43, which is currently occupied by a Hardee's Restaurant, a Waffle House, and shopping center on the northeast corner and an old gas station and mostly vacant property at the southeast corner.
On the southwest corner lies McVantage Packaging while a convenience store and McDonald's Restaurant occupy the southwest corner.
According to the memorandum of understanding, the proposed development would be located in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia city limits.
"The parties desire to enter into the MOU to set forth certain understandings regarding the project and to confirm their intent to move forward with evaluating a proposed agreement to stimulate the development of the property," the MOU states.
Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart said the proposed project is part of the redevelopment of that area.
"We're doing our due diligence up front so we know what our responsibilities are," Lockhart said.
He said there should be a public announcement containing more details in the next few months.
According to the MOU, the developer anticipates the project cost in acquiring, developing, financing and preparing the property for sale or lease to third parties, will possibly meet or exceed $100 million.
Some of the costs, the MOU states, could be eligible for Tax Increment Financing, which is authorized by the Code of Alabama Sections 11-99-1. A TIF is a tool that allows municipalities to promote economic development using revenues from future funding streams.
The property would also be eligible through the establishment of an authority for possibly U.S. Department of Agriculture incentives, according to the MOU.
"Developer anticipates working together with both cities to determine costs that relate to site work, ingress/egress locations, roadway and utility build out, rock removal, drainage features, utility relocation, fire fuels, dense timber or undergrowth, reduction tasks, engineering, and lift station with force main, together with financing costs," the MOU states.
The MOU states the parities will further delineate various project costs before bringing the TIF to the cities' planning commissions.
Muscle Shoals City Councilman David Moore said the MOU is not binding, but it's approval indicates a willingness by the city to work together with the developer to make the project happen.
"I'm very excited about the willingness of the cities working together for the betterment of this area for the purpose of retail development," Moore said.
No specific details of what the development would include were discussed during the council meetings.
Tuscumbia Mayor William Foster said the two cities must work together to make the project work.
"It's been in the works for a couple of years now," Foster said. "I think after (Monday) night, it gives the developer some backing so he can start pulling triggers."
Foster said he anticipates more details will emerge once the developer secures property for the project.
