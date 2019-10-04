MUSCLE SHOALS — Christmas parade applications are being accepted now at City Hall and online.
The 17th annual Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 with a rain date of Dec. 10. The deadline for application submission is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Applications may be picked up at City Hall or online at cityofmuscleshoals.com
Parade officials said no Santa/Mrs. Claus impersonators are allowed in the parade and no entries will be allowed in the parade without a proper parade identification card.
The parade lines up on Avalon Avenue near the Police Department and travels east to City Hall.
-- Lisa Singleton-Rickman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.