FLORENCE — The city council has agreed to annex the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center in a move that paves the way for Florence to extend sewer lines into the facility.
The council unanimously approved the motion Tuesday for the property off U.S. Highway 72. It had been adjacent to Florence on the east.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority, which is overseeing the ag center project, had formally requested annexation.
The city had told the authority it must be within the city limits in order to have sewer lines extended into its property.
"What's on the agenda tonight is to annex the entire property into the city and also to have an agreement with the ag authority to move forward with sewer improvements," Betterton said during the mayor's comments early in the meeting.
Betterton pointed out the facility is much more than an arena. It includes a workforce development center that will benefit the University of North Alabama, and an innovation center that the Lauderdale County School System will use to replace the Allen Thornton Career Technical Center.
State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, who is chairman of the ag authority, said Wednesday he was pleased by the council's decision.
"I'm glad we've reached this point and look forward to the next steps," Melson said.
He said infrastructure work is underway and he expects an announcement late this spring or early this summer about the start of construction of the arena.
The arena seating capacity would be 10,152 should the concert stage be located in the center of the floor, and 9,955 when the stage is located on one end of the floor.
Councilman Jimmy Oliver said the annexation extends his District 6 region. He said he has received a lot of feedback about the project, and some residents have said they do not think the ag center will benefit the city.
"I politely disagree with some of the things that people are saying, that it will not benefit city of Florence, because I do believe it will benefit the city of Florence," he said. "When there's events there, people have to stay places. They shop, they eat, so the tax dollars that I think it will generate will certainly benefit the city of Florence. I'm excited about the possibilities for the city growing a little bit in an eastern direction."
Councilman Bill Griffin pointed out some ag authority terms will expire soon.
"I would love to see our city have some representation on that board," Griffin said. "It would be natural for our mayor and maybe someone else."
Councilman Blake Edwards said there already are signs of activity as a result of the ag center project. He mentioned the expansion of U.S. 72 from four lanes to six lanes in that area. That will result in the highway being six-laned to Shoals Creek.
Edwards said the sewer extension also will benefit Florence.
"There's a lot of pros to that and a lot of activity other than just the ag center," Edwards said. "We'll be seeing a lot of benefit from that area in the future."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.