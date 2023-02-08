FLORENCE — The city council on Tuesday approved a $33.38 million bond issue toward various ventures, the largest chunk of which would be for parks and recreation projects.
By a 5-1 vote, the council authorized the issue sale, delivery and payment of $33,380,000 principle out of a general obligation warrant series.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the average interest rate on the bonds is 3.7%. He said that is a good rate and this is a good time to pursue the projects.
Among projects the bond would go toward are Phases 1 and 2 of the McFarland Park master plan, pickleball and tennis courts, a synthetic turf field, the Seminary Street streetscape and College Street bridge, Mayor Andy Betterton said.
"Once we pass the bond issue, these projects would have to be engineered for moving forward," he said.
Betterton said the city has a AA bond rating.
"Our bond ratings are still very high," he said. "They consider our debts very low."
Councilman Jimmy Oliver said the projects will enhance the quality of life in Florence.
"These projects are something this city, for years down the road, is going to be proud to have," Oliver said.
Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said there have been numerous meetings with the public regarding projects that are needed and desired.
"A lot of thought and homework goes into this," Eubanks said. "We've done a lot of homework over the months."
District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons was the only one who opposed the measure, saying, "West Florence wants a piece of the pie."
Betterton said the city will complete payments on an existing bond this autumn. Once that is completed, the proposed bond issue payments would amount to approximately $800,000 less per year than the city currently is paying.
In addition, Betterton said several projects will bring money to the city. He said the McFarland campground expansion would bring in $1 million to $1.5 million. The pickleball and tennis courts also should bring in revenue through tournaments.
Asked why the bond issue should be approved without time for public input, Betterton said the city has made it clear that it is going to need funds from sources such as bonds for various projects.
"We've had numerous meetings about McFarland and the College Street bridge and have talked about the Sportsplex and other projects," he said.
The bonds would pay for the majority of the cost of $35,866,109.50 worth of projects, Betterton said. He said city officials also plan to use $500,000 from a Land and Water Conservation Grant and the city's $500,000 match to that grant, as well as $450,000 in funding that will come from the Sportsplex to support the projects.
A breakdown Betterton provided includes:
• McFarland Park Phases 1 and 2 (including expanding campgrounds) — $10,608,145
• Adding a Sportsplex pod — $8,738,819.50
• Installing a synthetic turf field at the Sportsplex — $2,080,020
• Installing pickleball and tennis courts at Veterans Park — $10,939,125
• Seminary Street streetscape, $1 million
• College Street bridge, $2.5 million
