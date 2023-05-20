FLORENCE — Lauderdale County and the city of Florence are near an agreement that create a veterinary surgical center and have the county add two animal control officers.
The city council Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the county, which calls for a one-year agreement.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the agreement is the result of a group effort between the city, Lauderdale County Commission and animal services officials.
"We've been working on this for quite some time," Betterton said. "It contains everything that we discussed."
Chairman Danny Pettus said the county commission has reviewed the proposal during a work session and he expects commissioners to approve it during Monday's meeting.
"It's well-written and exactly like we wanted it," Pettus said.
Depending how things work out, this could lay the groundwork for a long-term arrangement.
"I hope so," Pettus said. "I don't see why it wouldn't."
This year's Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services budget is a little over $1.3 million with the county providing $100,000 and the city paying the rest.
"My goal would be that once we finish this and it works ... we're going to be closer to the dollars that we really need from the county for our budget," Betterton said.
The agreement would have the county pay Florence $150,000 for two animal control officers and equipment for one year. The officers would patrol throughout the county.
The county also would pay an addition $50,000 to the city, on top of its annual appropriation.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city would respond to calls throughout the county regarding dogs and cats running at large or injured in public rights of way, and calls from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department to assist in handling and controlling dogs and cats.
That does not include calls involving large or exotic animals.
From 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., Florence would not respond to calls for dogs and cats running at large, but would respond to calls for injured dogs and cats in public rights of way, and calls from the sheriff's office to assist in handling and controlling dogs and cats.
Animal control officers would not issue citations outside the city limits but would work with the sheriff's office to investigate animal control issues, the agreement states.
In addition, the animal control officers will not go onto private property without the owner's permission, or unless a deputy is present and has legal authority to enter the property.
The memorandum also calls for the city and county to explore a proposed surgery center at the animal shelter and hiring a veterinarian to work there.
Officials created a cost analysis of what that would do compared to existing veterinary costs. The statistics indicated the shelter paid to vaccinate 4,798 animals that were brought to the shelter in 2022, for a total of more than $92,000.
It would have cost less than $13,000 if the shelter had its own veterinarian.
In addition, spay and neutering charges amounted to more than $455,000. That would be greatly reduced by having a staff veterinarian, especially one fresh out of veterinary school.
