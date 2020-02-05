FLORENCE — The deed to the former Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital site is closer to officially being placed into the hands of the city and Lauderdale County.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a demolition letter agreement that states RegionalCare Hospital Partners has completed requirements – with the exception of the closure of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management permit – set forth in the agreement that will deed the land to the city and county.
"It's an agreement that says RegionalCare has done what it said it would do," city attorney Bill Musgrove said.
The remaining ADEM requirement involves establishment of the vegetation on the site, the letter states.
Musgrove said the Lauderdale County Commission is expected to consider a similar agreement at its meeting Monday.
The agreement also states that neither party can do anything with the property without the consent of the other party, Musgrove said.
In addition, a competing medical complex cannot be built on the property, he said.
On Dec. 6, 2018, ECM closed at 205 S. Marengo St. and North Alabama Medical Center opened at 1701 Veterans Drive.
The $230 million North Alabama Medical Center has 263 beds within its 450,000-square-foot facility.
The city of Florence has since rezoned the ECM property from R-B, which allowed for residential and business use, to R-1, which is strictly single-dwelling residential use.
The city, county and RCCH HealthCare are combining to pay for the $4 million demolition project. The city and county each are paying $150,000 a month for 10 years toward it.
The demolition was completed in 2019, with contractor Renascent reporting that more than 1 million pounds of trash and debris were salvaged and recycled during the demolition and just 4% of the material went to a landfill.
"They did a nice job with it," Council President Dick Jordan said during Tuesday's work session.
Jordan said city officials will make sure any development is an asset to that area.
"Whatever we do, we need to be very careful that it's compatible to the neighborhood," he said.
