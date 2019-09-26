FLORENCE — As Florence Fire Rescue welcomed its first new fire engine since 2011 Wednesday, officials said they also hope to welcome new firefighters in the near future.
The $500,000 Engine 1, a 2019 fire engine, rolled into Station 2 for firefighters to see before heading to its permanent home at Station 1 at 402 S. Wood Ave, city spokeswoman Rachel Mansell said.
The 38,000-pound pumper truck replaces the old Squad 10 truck, Mansell said.
The city has purchased fire engines in recent years but this is the first new model for Florence since 2011. Fire engines usually last 13 to 15 years, she said.
This comes at a time when the city is gathering applications for 11 firefighting positions, Mansell said. The official title is firefighter/EMT. The starting annual salary is $33,501.67, and there are step increases within the city's pay structure.
The applications remain open through 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. They can be filled out through the city's website.
Mayor Steve Holt said the city has 80 firefighters and wants to push that to 90, and there are some retirements coming soon.
Currently, the department has two hiring rounds per year, but Holt said he plans to change that so that applications can be taken throughout the year.
Fire Chief Jeff Perkins said there has been interest in the positions.
"From what I've been told, people have been stopping the stations to inquire about them," Perkins said of the positions.
He said applicants do not have to have attended fire college. The only requirements are that they are at least 19 years old and have a valid driver's license.
Perkins said the new fire engine will see a lot of use.
"I'm glad to see this jewel get in here," he said, while looking over the vehicle. "Squad 10 is the busiest truck, so this will be one of the busiest trucks we have."
