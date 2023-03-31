FLORENCE — As large logs and stumps begin piling up along curbsides, city officials want to get the word out that they cannot pick them up.
David Koonce, manager over the city's solid waste, street and recycle departments, said they can pick up brush but not large logs and stumps.
In addition, if a contractor is used, it is the contractor's responsibility to remove any brush and stumps.
"The city is going to pick up tree debris and brush generated by a homeowner," he said. "These huge stumps and logs that people have rolled out by the street will not be collected by the city. We're only going to put in our trucks the stuff we can safely get in there."
Koonce supplied a copy of the city code section that states: "It shall be the duty of every person who engages in the business of cutting, trimming or pruning trees for hire in the city, and every such person engaging in the business of landscaping within the city, whether the same be done on a contract basis, hourly basis or otherwise, to remove the limbs, trunks, cuttings, dirt, trash litter or other debris from the premises and deposit the same in the place prescribed for the lawful disposal of such debris."
Koonce recommends anyone who has large stumps on the curbside hire a contractor to remove it.
"I can't risk damaging the trucks," he said. "You see some logs stacked up like firework, about the size of a desk each."
He said any contractor must be licensed and bonded in the city of Florence.
Meanwhile, the Street Department has crews working on cleanup from Friday night's storm and crews running regular routes.
Koonce is asking for patience.
"It's going to take at least a month to get most of the things cleaned up," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.