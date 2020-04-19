Kirk Russell went from working at a record shop and earning extra money performing as a musician to having no income source at all.
The store closed March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he could not perform anywhere because of the shelter-in-place order.
"Pretty much everything hit at once," Russell said.
He said he has some money saved but is not sure how long he can hold on. A single father raising his 14-year-old son Harper, Russell said the $1,200 stimulus check that arrived last week helps but mainly will go toward rent.
"I could scrape by and make what I'm getting off of unemployment work for me," Harper said. "But then again it could hit a point where it might not be enough. There's a lot of things that could happen."
He said he remembers reading science fiction novels as a youth about viruses spreading across the world, but never expected to live it.
"The fear of the unknown, that's exactly what we have right now," Harper said. "It's a living, science fiction novel. It's eerie, the similarities."
Russell is not alone. State and local numbers released this week tell the story of the sharp drop in the economy due to the shuttering of businesses and sheltering in place responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 50 initial unemployment insurance claims in the Shoals for the week ending March 14, according to the Alabama Employment Service. There were for 2,419 for the week ending April 11.
Statewide, there were 77,515 the week ending April 11, 71,374 of which were related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the employment service.
Broken down by industry sector statewide, manufacturing had 11,608 claims, accommodation and food services had 7,796, retail had 7,149, health care and social assistance had 6,840, and administrative support, waste management and remediation services had 6,003, according to the service. The largest block came from workers in the unclassified, or industry not available, section with 26,532.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor released the March unemployment data, which showed the unemployment rate in the Shoals rise to 3.6 percent. It was 3.3 percent in February.
While that percentage is down from 3.8 percent in March 2019, the numbers indicate 62,626 members of the Shoals' civilian labor force were employed in March, down from 63,631 in February and 63,805 in March 2019.
There were 2,363 unemployed members of the labor force in March, which is up from 2,152 in February but down from 2,491 in March 2019, according to the labor department.
The labor force has decreased to 64,989 in March, compared to 65,783 in February and 66,296 in March 2019, according to the department.
The statewide figures show that the unemployment rate jumped from 2.7% in February to 3.5% in March.
Local business leaders are keeping a close eye on developments.
University of North Alabama economics and finance professor David Black, who is director of the Small Business Development Center, said disasters like Hurricane Katrina and incidents like the 2008 financial crisis that resulted in a recession brought new terms like "business continuity" and "business survival" to the economic lexicon.
Now, the COVID-19 shutdowns are bringing us into uncharted territory and introducing more terms, Black said.
"Now we have new words: reopen and restart," he said. "We've never had to reopen and restart."
Black, who also is a Colbert County commissioner, pointed out this situation differs from post-recession recoveries. One reason is supply chains are more predictable.
"There is less of a dependency on a buildup of inventories," Black said. "That may be to our advantage."
Also, a number of job losses are temporary, so when companies rehire workers they can come in on the first day and know how to do the job. That means they don't have to be trained so they and the company can start production quickly.
"In some cases, people knew they were going to be laid off and applied for unemployment," Black said. "I suspect employees have a very strong suspicion they are going to be rehired. The employees are well trained and can go straight to work. That's not in all cases, because in some cases the business will not be back."
Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, said he is hearing a "mixed bag" of comments from local industries.
"We've got people hiring, there have been some layoffs and others have remained steady," Jackson said.
He said the Shoals has the type of industrial base that helps cope with this situation.
"We're very diversified," Jackson said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to withstand these hits because of that. The Shoals is a unique place in that we have all kinds of industries, but some will be touched by this."
-- Alabama Daily News' Will Whatley contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.