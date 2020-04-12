Christian ministers throughout the Shoals say the resurrection of Jesus Christ will never change, regardless of the format in which Holy Week and Easter Sunday plays out.
Many will be preaching alone from their pulpits to congregants watching at home from their digital devices. Technology is allowing worshipers to connect with fellow believers on Easter, the day Christians celebrate the most triumphant historical event in their faith.
"There's no doubt that people want to see their church family in their building on this day," said the Rev. Jaina Glaze of First Presbyterian Church in Sheffield, whose congregation has many older members.
"We understand that we have to respect the guidelines for social distancing and staying in, and I've been doing that and checking in on people by phone and email.
"As a minister of this congregation, many of whom have underlying health conditions, I have to model what our country is being asked to do in following guidelines," she said. "We all know the world won't end because I'm not keeping office hours at the church."
She has created videos for Sunday services, including her Palm Sunday video from the church sanctuary. Other videos of short sermons she has filmed from home.
Most in Glaze's congregation have computers and can correspond through email, but don't have access to social media. So, she's been creative in her delivery, including an emailed version of taking communion at home on Easter.
"Because we can't be together, I'm sending Easter morning communion instructions with my video," Glaze said. "They'll gather what bread or juice or wine they have and take part."
On Maundy Thursday, which is the observance of the night when Jesus instituted the Last Supper with his disciples in the upper room, Glaze received a call from a parishioner wanting to have communion that evening. She'd gathered the elements needed, and Glaze led her through the prayers and words of institution over the phone.
"It was just a precious time between the two of us, but we also knew that Christians around the world were celebrating communion that night and that she was part of that wider community," Glaze said.
Holy Week has admittedly been different this year, but according to Glaze, "just as meaningful if not more so."
Holy Week for many area churches has involved numerous activities through live streams with congregations, Facebook and YouTube videos.
The Rev. Roy Runkle, pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence, said having no congregation made for an unusual Holy Week, including the Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass. That traditionally is when new members are baptized into the Catholic Church.
Rather than new members entering the church together in a procession, the seven new members came in one by one with their sponsors Saturday night, Runkle said.
He gave them the choice of doing that or waiting until Pentecost Sunday on May 31. All chose the Easter vigil.
Since they have been celebrating Mass via social media without a congregation, Runkle has not been able to distribute communion to parishioners.
"That has probably been the biggest disappointment," he said. "The Catholic Church believes Jesus is truly present in that host."
Chad Hess, pastor of Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence, said activities for children and families were conducted online last week, and there will be a sunrise service previously recorded for today.
Hess said filming his sermons from an empty sanctuary, like ministers everywhere are doing, is symbolic of the empty tomb of the risen Jesus Christ.
"I try to stress that the church isn't about the walls, the building, but about the heart and the relationship we have with Christ," Hess said. "This truth has really played out since all this has been going on."
Dowand Malone, pastor of Greater Fellowship Baptist Church in Sheffield, said he is hosting an Easter service from the church using Facebook Live.
He will have about eight people he said, which includes members of his praise team, who will sing. Then he will present his sermon.
"The building will be closed to the public," Malone said.
Church members, as well as the general public, can watch the service via Facebook.
"That's what I've done for the past two weeks," he said.
Malone said the church is following safety guidelines by having its services online.
"It's better and it's safer," Malone said. "It's just my opinion, but any pastor that has a heart for his people would rather them stay home and be separate."
One of the difficult aspects of the pandemic is not being able to gather, especially at Easter, which is a time for families to not only attend Easter services, but attend family events, Easter egg hunts, or go shopping for Easter treats and clothes.
"Our church and our members are very close-knit," Malone said. "This has been difficult. We do a lot of things outside the church."
Retired minister Carl Gebhardt offered some observations about this year's Easter service options.
"If I was active in ministry right now, I would have called all of my 'techno nerds' to figure out how to broadcast something," Gebhardt said. "Most churches have plenty of people who can do that."
Gebhardt said he wouldn't want to be responsible for his congregation becoming infected with COVID-19 during a service. While Easter is an important occasion for Christians, it doesn't mean people cannot catch the virus.
"God gave us a brain and we should use it," Gebhardt said. "I think people who are devoted to the faith are not having a problem in how they gather and how they worship because of the extreme situation."
Gebhardt said it would be "very imprudent" to host a service with a congregation inside the church sanctuary.
Carl Casiday, owner of Lola's Gifts and Flowers, along with a few of his employees, decorated a large cross outside Mullen Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday in preparation for Easter.
Casiday said he used hydrangeas, roses, daisies and flowers church members brought from their personal gardens.
"We have the word 'hope' spelled out beside it," Casiday said.
-- TimesDaily Staff Writer Bernie Delinski contributed to this report.
