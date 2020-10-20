shirts
Buy Now

Volunteers with the Center for Women's Studies at UNA design t-shirts with messages speaking out against domestic violence/sexual assault. The shirt-decorating is part of the Clothesline Project at UNA, going on this week. [LISA SINGLETON-RICKMAN/TIMESDAILY]

 By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer

FLORENCE — Students and staff at the University of North Alabama participated in the Clothesline Project Monday, a national program that brings attention to domestic violence/sexual assault.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.