FLORENCE — The newest addition to the Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department fleet brings additional capacity for equipment and services.
The department's Rescue 4 truck was placed into service this month, and Fire Chief Dwight Bogus said they already are getting a great deal of use out of it.
"We run more medicals than we do anything else, so this is a real service to us," Bogus said. "We have it fixed it where, really, it can run every call we go on."
Although it is not a fire engine, the truck has water cannons and fire extinguishers so it can be used for incidents such as vehicle fires, he said.
The department purchased the 2007 Ford from M3 Fire Apparatus in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, for $60,000. Bogus said it is worth much more.
"We got it at a deal," he said.
Before purchasing the truck, the department had to rely on a small pickup-type vehicle with limited capacity for equipment. The latest addition also comes with a charging port for all equipment on board.
"The other one was too small to handle all we have to do, plus be able to keep things charged," Bogus said.
The truck also has features such as slide-out trays that help make it easier to get to equipment.
"It's more like a service truck," Bogus said. "We can do a lot more when we're on calls. It also has a tower light on top of it that runs on a generator, and we also can hook up more lights."
In addition, the truck has life-support equipment for emergencies, such as when a storm knocks out power to a residence occupied by someone who needs such equipment.
Bogus said they are working on power upgrades on rescue tools because the truck has extra power capacity.
He said this is among a fleet of 11 vehicles at the department that includes three engines, three tankers and a brush truck.
"A lot of people in this community don't know what we've got there," Bogus said.
He said the department is in need of additional volunteers.
"There's usually about six who help out on the medical calls," Bogus said. "When it comes to a structure fire, we have a whole lot more other departments and they've been lifesavers. Mutual aid has been awesome. If we didn't have mutual aid, our department and a lot of others would be shut down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.