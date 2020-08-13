Two people face drug charges in Lauderdale County after cocaine, heroin and weapons were found during a traffic stop today, authorities said.
Skyler Kolton Young, 23, and Eli Hudson Howard, 25, were arrested during the stop in the Underwood community, said Gaylon Phillips, of the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
Young is charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Phillips said.
Howard is charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute, he said.
The traffic stop happened around 2-2:30 p.m., authorities said.
Phillips said authorities found approximately 11 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of heroine in their vehicle.
They also found two AK-47 type pistols and a Glock conversion pistol, he said.
"We knew about them and knew they were moving some drugs," Phillips said. "We did a traffic stop for traffic violations and got the consent to search the vehicle and found all of that stuff."
He said the Lauderdale and Colbert drug task forces and Florence Police Department K-9 unit were involved in the bust.
