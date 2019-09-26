FLORENCE — The public is invited to enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with Florence police officers next week.
The McDonald's restaurant at 1155 N. Wood Ave. and Florence police are participating in a national event called "Coffee with a Cop."
The event is designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere for residents and officers to chat about any topics that come to mind, and enhance relationships among law enforcement and the public, officials said.
The event takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
