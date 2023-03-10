TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission has agreed to increase the amount of money it pays a local funeral home to handle indigent burials.
For the past several years, the county has appropriated $600 to cover the cost of burials of people who have no assets or no family to assist with their death expenses, and another $1,500 for indigent care, Colbert County Chief Financial officer April Eaton said.
She said all of that money can be used for indigent burials if necessary.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser told commissioners Tuesday only one local funeral home is willing to handle indigent burials for the county at a reduced rate.
"When I started this job 10 years ago we had two funeral homes offering cremation services for indigent decedents," Rosser said. "About four years ago, one of those funeral homes stopped doing it. But Morrison Funeral Home stuck with us and they've carried the whole load of it the last five years."
Rosser said the funeral home did not ask for the increase.
"I'm requesting it on their behalf," he said.
Currently, the county compensates the funeral home $300 for each indigent burial it handles, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
"I think Morrison is probably losing money on it," Creekmore said.
Rosser said the county only has four to five indigent burials each year.
"It seems like it's getting to be more every year," he said.
At Rosser's request, the commission agreed to increase the amount paid for indigent burials to $500 per burial. Rosser said the bodies are cremated. The judge said the county shouldn't have to increase the budget line item for indigent burials.
"I think it's just fair to increase it to $500," Rosser said. "Someone who is that good to use, we have an obligation to be good to them."
Eaton said the $2,100 ($600 for burials, $1,500 for indigent care) amount has been the same since she began creating budgets for the county, which was the 2013-14 fiscal year.
Rosser said his Assistant Chief Clerk Emily Benson has worked for the probate office more than 20 years and said the amount has been the same for that long.
"To cremate somebody with no services, nothing else, the cheapest cremation we can get in Colbert County right now is $2,495," Rosser said.
A lot of those indigent persons who die are not close to any of their family. As a result, family members are unwilling to cover the cost of a burial.
For some families, the problem might be socio-economic, he said.
He said the indigent person might not be homeless, but someone who rents a home, lives paycheck to paycheck, and doesn't have family members willing to assist with burial expenses.
Rosser said Coroner Justin Gasque must investigate each indigent death to determine if the financial means do not exist.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.