MUSCLE SHOALS — The Colbert County Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association will host a tailgate kickoff party Thursday in Muscle Shoals.
The event is from 6-8 p.m. at Gattman Park's pavilion for alumni, fans, friends and supporters of the university.
There will be a $5 per person free for tailgate food or free with any new membership or renewal.
Tickets may be purchased on the night of the event but attendees are asked to RSVP to Tiffani Fuqua at colbertuaalumni@gmail.com
All proceeds benefit scholarships for local students.
