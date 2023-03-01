TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission has agreed to provide Colbert Animal Services with an additional $10,000 to cover veterinary bills for animals brought to the shelter, or confiscated by animal control officers.
As more and more animals are brought to the shelter, more money is being spent on veterinary services, Animal Services Director Corey Speegle said.
"Many times the animals that come to the shelter have health problems that must be addressed," County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, who sits on the Colbert Animal Services Board of Directors with the mayors of Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia, a representative of the county commission and an at-large member, addressed the situation during a recent board meeting.
He said the board reviewed a financial statement from the shelter.
"One of the things it revealed is medical costs for the animals is a significant cost that has always been there," Stanley said. "The new director has been more responsible about enforcing animal control ordinances.
"They've had several instances where they had to confiscate large numbers of animals. Treating those animals that have been abused is a very expensive proposition for the shelter."
The shelter had to confiscate 27 dogs last weekend in Tuscumbia after their owner was found dead in her residence.
Speegle said he had spoken to the woman about getting the dogs vaccinated for rabies and she was complying. He said the woman had only five dogs left to be vaccinated.
Speegle said he was notified during Friday's Animal Services board meeting to come to the residence on First Street after the woman was found dead in her home.
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said the woman died of natural causes.
Speegle said that's just the most recent incident where he's had to confiscate multiple dogs.
"We've just got a big problem out here," he said. "If the ordinances had been enforced over the past 10 years, we wouldn't have these pockets of animals popping up on the radar. We do not have the resources or the facilities to deal with this many dogs."
He said there were 140 dogs in the Colbert County Animal Shelter as of Tuesday.
Colbert Chief Financial Officer April Eaton said the county budgeted $82,566 for operations in the fiscal 2023 budget, and another $10,800 for debt service on the shelter building.
She said the county is paying $3,000 more annually for debt service, and $5,000 more for operations than it did in previous fiscal years.
The county also gave the shelter an additional $4,700 to help pay for an additional building to house animals.
