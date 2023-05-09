TUSCUMBIA — When all of the work is completed, the Colbert County Commission will have spent about $100,000 improving the appearance of the interior of the Colbert County Courthouse, including offices of the new district attorney, district and circuit judges.
A local contractor has been busy for several weeks painting offices mostly on the second floor, which is home to the district attorney and associated offices, district and circuit court judges, their courtrooms, and the circuit clerk's office.
While those are state officials, the county provides them with office space which they're required to maintain.
Earlier this year, Tommy Davis Painting of Russellville began painting the offices of new district attorney Hal Hughston Jr. That work is being wrapped up.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said those offices had not been painted since Bryce Graham became district attorney roughly 18 years ago. Graham declined to run for a fourth term as D.A. and Hughston took over in January.
Hughston thanked the county commission for painting and repairs, and for adding new carpet to the offices.
Creekmore said when attorney Mitchell Hays was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher retired earlier this year, he asked if his office could be painted. The offices had not been painted since Hatcher became circuit judge in 2001.
On Tuesday, the commission unanimously approved a $39,500 contract with Tommy Davis Painting to paint Hays' office and associated offices, the second-floor restrooms, various exterior courthouse doors, as well as repair plaster where needed, and paint the foyer inside the Water Street entrance.
Creekmore said the contractor will have to bring in a lift to be able to paint the two-story foyer, and complete the work on a weekend.
Creekmore said Tommy Davis Painting was the only contractor to submit a bid for the work.
"So far, he's done the past three or four painting projects," Creekmore said.
He said one reason is the work has to be done after 4:30 p.m. after employees leave for the day and on weekends when the courthouse is closed.
"He's the only contractor that seems to be interested in doing it under those conditions," Creekmore said.
Tommy Davis Painting is currently working in the offices of District Judge Chad Smith.
"This should get everything on the top floor except Judge Smith's courtroom," Creekmore said.
Presiding Circuit Judge Kyle Brown said he's pleased with what the commission has done with not only his offices but the entire courthouse.
"In the last year, my courtroom has been painted, my offices have been painted," Brown said. "I have gotten a brand new much improved sound system. They just recently, as of this week, put down new carpet in my office."
"I really appreciate their efforts in taking care of our courthouse," he said.
Smith was also complementary at the initiative the county has taken to make the inside of the courthouse looks as good as the outside of the historic building.
"We are very thankful for the commission and their commitment to keeping us in a nice, professional place," Smith said. "The guys that they have hired, they really brought this place back to something folks can be proud of."
Smith said the crew has repaired rot around windows, remediating moisture problems, made repairs to walls, and added new flooring to his courtroom and Hays' courtroom.
Hays said some of the paint and flooring is more than a decade old and is showing it's wear.
The judge said he appreciates the County Commission's willingness to approve the appearance of the facility.
"I'm excited for the entire courthouse," Hays said.
Creekmore said next year, the county will likely paint Smith's district courtroom, touch up some exterior areas, and pressure wash the building. He said the courthouse dome may also be painted. Offices in the courthouse basement will also be painted.
