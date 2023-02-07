TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Board of Education members and the community should know more about water infiltration issues at Cherokee High School during the board's Feb. 16 meeting.
Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said he's expecting to meet with geotechnical engineers from Terracon before the meeting.
"I've been in communication with them," he said. "They wanted to talk about some issues."
Hand said he spent the day with the engineers at Cherokee High School on Jan. 25, when they dug eight to 10 test pits outside the gymnasium and auditorium. A contractor cut several holes in the floor of the auditorium that allowed the engineers to probe underneath the slab.
The engineers also collected soil samples from around those areas.
Board President Jackie Witt and Colbert County Commissioner David Isom were also present at the time the samples and digging were being done on Jan. 25.
Hand said he's not sure how much information the engineers will have at that time.
He said the engineers could provide a recommendation based on their findings, or they could inform him they need to conduct additional tests, which would likely involve additional expenses.
"It's taking time to gather all this together," he said. "It's taking a lot of time, effort and money to figure out how to approach it."
The superintendent said he's trying to determine if the presentation will take place during the work session or during the meeting, itself.
He'll learn during the preliminary meeting just how much or how little information the engineers will have to present.
"I anticipate they've have something to share, but I'm not sure how extensive it will be," Hand said. "I want to be as transparent once it's presented to the board."
