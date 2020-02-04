The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider parole requests for inmates in two Colbert County cases this week.
Boris Rendall Anderson, 48, is serving 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2013 to one count of possession of obscene material containing visual reproductions of persons under 17 years of age, in connection with a Muscle Shoals case, according to court records. His hearing is Wednesday.
Britney Howard Reaves pleaded guilty on March 21 to fraudulent use of a credit card in a Tuscumbia case, according to court records. Her hearing is Thursday. The plea agreement called for her to serve a five-year sentence.
