TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Board of Education members have hired principals to replace administrators at Cherokee High School and Hatton Elementary School.
Superintendent of Education Chris Hand said Roy Lawson was hired as principal of Cherokee High School while Traci West will be the new principal at Hatton Elementary School.
West is replacing former Hatton Elementary School Principal Nick Cottrell, who abruptly resigned from his job earlier this month. Neither Cottrell nor Hand have given a reason for the resignation.
West has been employed as the assistant principal at G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia for the past year.
She has spent 24 years in education in the elementary setting, 23 of which were with the Lawrence County School System.
"Last year, I was blessed to come to Tuscumbia as an interventionist and assistant principal," West said. "I'm looking extremely forward to join an amazing staff. I've heard nothing but good things about the community."
West said she was able to gain much experience and knowledge under the leadership and mentorship of Trenholm Principal Jessica Norwood.
She said the principal's position at Hatton Elementary is an opportunity to use the leadership skills she's learned over the year.
"I express my gratitude to Superintendent Chris Hand, the interview committee and the Colbert County Board of Education for trusting me with this great responsibility," West said.
West will take over the reins of Cherokee High School June 1.
Lawson said he was previously the superintendent of Education of the Marshall County, Mississippi, School District. His retirement from that position was effective June 30.
Prior to that, Lawson was curriculum coordinator at the Tishomingo County, Mississippi, School District, and principal at Iuka Middle School.
Lawson is replacing Cherokee High School Principal Pam Worsham, whose last day is May 31.
Worsham has been principal at the high school for the past 10 years.
"My passion has always been working with kids," Lawson said. "With this opportunity being so close to home and knowing a little about the community, it was a great opportunity for me to capitalize on. From what I know, (Cherokee) is a tight-knit community that really supports the school."
Lawson said the board of education made him aware of the water infiltration issues Cherokee High School is currently trying to solve.
"We had a similar situation in Tishomingo County," he said.
Lawson said one goal he wants to focus on is preparing students for what comes next, whether it's the next grade, joining the workforce or going to college.
"We need to know out students well enough to try to work with them," Lawson said. "That's a big deal."
During his tenure as Marshall County superintendent, Lawson said the school system opened the first career technical center in that district.
Lawson said he'll start his job June 1.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.