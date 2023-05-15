TUSCUMBIA — Plans to move the Colbert County Farmers Market to Tuscumbia's Spring Park are on hold until a building to house the market can be constructed.
County officials last year said the farmers market would be moved from its location at 706 S. Raleigh Ave. in Sheffield, near the Town Plaza Shopping Center, a block off Montgomery Avenue, to Tuscumbia's Spring Park.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the move is not taking place this year because a building to house the market has yet to be constructed.
"That was contingent on the city of Tuscumbia getting a building built," Creekmore said. "They haven't done that yet."
He said the farmers market will remain in Sheffield for at least this year.
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Karen Crow said farmers market season, which is set by the county, runs from June 1 through Sept. 30.
Crow said she is trying to recruit more vendors for the Colbert County Farmers Market, which is located in a covered "pole barn" style building with stands for vendors to display their fruits and vegetables.
Crow said the farmers market was open last year and the number of vendors varied from week to week.
She said growers who want to sell in Alabama farmers markets must first be issued a permit from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
Those permits are available through the state's extension offices.
Regardless of where they received their permit, it allows growers to sell in any farmers market in the state, Crow said.
"A lot of Colbert County growers will actually sell at the Florence farmers market," she said. "Some go to the Killen market and other farmers' markets."
While there is no charge for a grower's permit, Crow said each market sets different vendor fees.
She said the Extension Office has issued nine growers permits so far this year. They issued 12 in 2022, she said.
Crow said she is trying to publicize the market more ahead of its June 1 opening.
"We'll have some new signage and a bigger presence online," Crow said. "We're working with the county to increase awareness of the market."
Anyone needing more information about vending in the Colbert County Farmers Market can call the Extension Office at 256-386-8500, extension 10.
Creekmore said the county was going to allow the Town Plaza management to utilize the market for the flea market vendors it wants to move from the main parking lot to a grassy area beside the shopping center.
