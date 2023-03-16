centerpiece top story Colbert commission accepts source water protection plan By Russ Corey Staff Writer Mar 16, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Robison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Water Department is now armed with a plan to identify and mitigate potential future threats to its water supply, thanks to the approval of the county commission.County Engineer Jeremy Robison, who is also over the county's water system, said the plan was produced by the Alabama Rural Water Association."It's something required by (the Alabama Department of Environmental Management) every six years when we update our drinking water permit," he said. The renewal of the drinking water permit requires the county's Source Water Protection Plan to be updated.The completed plan is turned in to ADEM for review and its approval, Robison said.The plan would identify any potential contaminants that could impact the county's water supply.The county pulls water from Pickwick Lake on the Tennessee River. The county's water treatment plant is located in the Barton area in the west end of the county."The source we're talking about is out water intake that's in the river," Robison said.Part of the plan is identifying things like homes or businesses near the water intake that could cause problems, and formulating an action plan in case of an emergency."We're trying to identify what could be a potential hazard and come together with a plan if something happened," Robison added.Part of the plan would involve notifying the Tennessee Valley Authority, Colbert Emergency Management Agency, and local media to get the news to the public.Robison said the updated plan indicates that any potential threats to the county's water system are low risk."There is not a high risk thing near our water source," he said.One aspect of having the intake in the river is the water is constantly moving, potentially removing a hazard from proximity to the intake."This is more like things outside our control that could happen, like a spill in the river," Robison said.He said the Alabama Rural Water Association provides services for rural water producers and helps them stay in compliance with EPA and ADEM regulations. 