TUSCUMBIA — The owner of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill told Colbert County commissioners Tuesday he is developing an on-site leachate collection system that should solve an issue that has cost his company millions of dollars since the landfill opened in 2020.
When wastewater treatment facilities in Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals declined to accept and treat liquid waste, known as leachate, from the landfill, owner Steve Witmer was forced to transport the liquid waste to a facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which cost the company about $2 million.
"That's money that could have went back into the landfill," Witmer said.
Witmer said on Tuesday his permit to construct an onsite treatment facility has been approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
That system, which he said costs about $750,000, is expected to be online sometime near the end of March.
"That's a good thing," Witmer said.
In the meantime, he said he is using a mobile disposal unit to dispose of the liquid waste.
Another issue the landfill owner addressed was the condition of Cane Creek Road, which is used to access the landfill. It is also used to access the nearby Cane Creek boat ramp.
Boat owners and commissioners have expressed concern about mud on Cane Creek Road from trucks leaving the landfill that ends up on vehicles towing boats to and from the boat ramp.
Witmer acknowledged the issue and said he was willing to work with the county on a solution.
"I'm willing to sit down and talk and put our resources together," he said.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said he intends to meet with Witmer about a solution that could involve the Shoals Economic Development Authority and CWI suggesting a new road that would provide alternate access to the boat ramp.
He also said Cane Creek Road needs to be upgraded because it was not made for constant traffic from heavy vehicles hauling waste every day.
"I just want to see them come together and get something done," District 6 Commissioner David Isom said.
Isom said he receives frequent telephone calls from boat owners about the condition of Cane Creek Road.
He said mud is sometimes tracked all the way out to Haley Drive in the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park, which may not leave a good impression on prospective businesses visiting the area.
Isom said he has the same opinion about the amount of litter in the area.
"You don't need to put up a sign for the landfill," he said Tuesday. "Just follow the trash."
Barnes said Witmer is willing to pay the county's litter crew to clean up the area around the landfill.
Witmer said capturing and treating leachate could help alleviate some of the odors that some residents have complained about. There is some 20,000 gallons of leachate being held in frac tanks at the facility.
"We've had some challenges, no doubt about it," Witmer said. "We're excited about moving forward."
