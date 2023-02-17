TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Commission has stepped up to help fill a funding gap in the county's Retired Senior Volunteer Program's fiscal 2023 budget.
The RSVP program provides volunteers who are 55 years old to qualified agencies and organizations to help meet critical community needs while providing a high quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers, according to the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP webpage.
The program is funded by the federal government, but the organization's recent budget was less than its operating expenses, Director Carla Allen said.
"RSVP is funded through a federal grant, but we also have to have matching amounts from the county or someone else," Allen said. "We're given a set amount based on the number of volunteers."
Allen said this year RSVP has 114 volunteers.
The county commission unanimously approved a request for $16,765, which makes up the difference between the agency's operating expenses and its federal grant, Allen said.
Allen said the $16,765 will essentially cover the cost of health insurance for one of the two employees in the office.
Colbert County Chief Financial Officer April Eaton said the county has always contributed what is considered "in-kind" support for the RSVP program.
"We provide them office space, pay utilities, postage, liability insurance, information technology services, janitorial services, and lawn care maintenance," Eaton said.
She said the federal grant pays for two full-time RSVP employees — the director and a volunteer coordinator.
"In the federal budget we have their salaries, benefits, as well as required travel expenditures, required insurance on the RSVP volunteers, supplies, telephone, internet, pest control, and dues," Eaton said.
"The amount the federal government gives RSVP has not changed in over 10 years. The amount has always been enough for them to operate until this last fiscal year," Eaton said.
She said the organization's upcoming federal grant, which is due in March, includes a projected budget of $73,128, but $89,983 is needed to operate the organization.
"We won't be short until towards the end of the nine months," Eaton said. "Therefore, we will be able to put the $16,765.50 in our budget when we pass it in October," Eaton said.
Eaton said there are grant programs that could assist Colbert County RSVP. If the agency successfully obtains a grant, Eaton said the county would not reduce the gap funding amount in its October budget.
The new fiscal year begins in 2024.
While RSVP volunteers are not paid, Allen said they are often provided with various supplies, such as uniforms, badges, background checks, needed to do their jobs.
"We do recognition events for them throughout the year to make sure they're recognized for all the work they do for the community as a whole," Allen said.
