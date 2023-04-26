TUSCUMBIA — A communications company which installs fiber optic networks throughout the country has received permission to utilize the Colbert County's right of way for future infrastructure development.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said Crown Castle Fiber runs fiber optic cables to cellular telephone towers, then bounces the signal off WiFi repeaters that are set in the right of way.
Crown Castle Fiber connects people, governments and business through a unique network of communications infrastructure utilizing towers, small cells and fiber, according to the company's website.
"They get broadband to people who will not get broadband run to them by wire or fiber," Creekmore said.
The company, he said, would use the right of way to install the WiFi repeaters at various intervals.
Creekmore said County Attorney Edgar Black has looked at the legal documents, which absolves the county commission of any liability due to the company's business actions.
He also said the county road department requires a permit for construction on a county right of way.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the county has 60- to 80-foot rights of way which extend out from the center line of the roadway.
He said the commission action was the first step in allowing the company to install equipment in the right of way.
Depending on the size of any future project, the company would have to seek a permit through the county road department, and perhaps even present a plan for a large project involving several miles of fiber or repeater installation.
The company would also need existing utilities located before it could begin work.
"We're very protective of our water lines," Robison said.
A Crown Castle spokesperson said they didn't know the extent of the company's development plans in Colbert County.
Company officials said securing a right of way agreement is just a first step in the process.
"The agreement with Colbert County is the first step to bring more connectivity to the Greater Shoals area," said Kimberly Adams, Crown Castle's external affairs manager for the South Area. "We look forward to working with local communities and government leaders to design and deliver communications infrastructure that will meet the growing demand for essential data, wireless coverage and broadband.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.