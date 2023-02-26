TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners will not oppose Coroner Justin Gasque's push for the State Legislature to approve a local act that will increase the coroner's pay.
Gasque presented the bill to the commission during its regular February meeting.
The bill seeks to authorize the commission to appropriate and expend funds for the office of coroner and to provide for the annual salary and other benefits.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the coroner is currently paid $5,000 a year, but receives various expense allowances.
Gasque also receives a $10,000 expense allowance that is part of his compensation. He also has various line items in his budget to purchase equipment, such as body bags, masks and shoe covers that may be needed at a scene.
Creekmore said the pay for coroners differs county to county.
"It's all over the board all over the state," he said.
The bill Gasque presented to the commission seeks an expense allowance of $15,000 annually in addition to "all other expense allowances, compensation or salary provided by law."
The expense allowance would be paid in equal monthly installments from the county's general fund, according to the bill.
Gasque said that would increase his pay to about $20,000 to $21,000 annually.
Then, effective for the term of office beginning after the 2026 general election, the $15,000 expense allowance shall become null and void and the coroner will receive an annual salary of $21,000.
The salary, according to the bill, would be the total compensation paid to the coroner.
In addition, the coroner would also become eligible for pay increases given to county employees.
Creekmore said the coroner is not covered under the state's Omnibus Pay Act and does not receive raises the commission approves for county employees.
Under the bill, the coroner would also participate in the county health insurance plan and any retirement plan provided to county employees.
The bill also states the commission may provide the coroner with expenses for the operation of a motor vehicle or may furnish the coroner with the use of a county vehicle.
Gasque said he wants changes made so the next coroner does not have to go before the commission and ask for a raise in the future.
"I want to leave the office in better shape than I found it," he said. "I'm fortunate enough to have a good enough county commission that allows me to buy supplies."
The bill states the act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the governor.
Commissioners unanimously agreed not to oppose Gasque's bill.
"They felt like he needed to be compensated a little better," Creekmore said of the commission.
District 5 Commissioner Darol Bendall said maybe the move will help make coroners' salaries more uniform.
"Not everyone is cut out for this job," he said. "I will not oppose it."
