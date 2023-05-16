TUSCUMBIA — District 5 Colbert County Commissioner Darol Bendall said the county will try and reduce the cost of the proposed LaGrange Senior Center after bids came in four times higher than what the commission anticipated spending.
The commission set aside $150,000 for the project, but when bids were recently opened, they came in at more than $600,000, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
Creekmore said there were only two bidders and both were from outside the Shoals.
Brindley Construction Co. of Pulaski, Tennessee, bid $602,562, while Brad Slater Construction of Leoma, Tennessee, bid $715,000.
"The way inflation has been, we anticipated it would go over, but not that much," Creekmore said. "We'll go back and look at it."
Bendall, who is in the construction business, called the bids "ridiculous."
"We'll just have to sit back down and look at it and start redesigning," Bendall said. "We'll take another road to get where we're going."
Bendall said 225 people in the LaGrange area signed a petition requesting the county build the center.
"Those senior citizens paid taxes their entire lives they deserve this," the commissioner said. "I'm going to fight this as long as I'm there."
Early in the project, Bendall said the commission's intention was to design and construct a simple structure that would provide a nice gathering place for senior citizens in the LaGrange, Leighton and Spring Valley areas.
The building design includes a large meeting room with 9½-foot ceilings, a covered drive-through area for vehicles, and covered front and back porches.
The design included R-30 insulation in the ceiling and a minimum R-15 in the walls to increase energy efficiency and reduce utility costs. The center would have a vinyl siding exterior, Bendall said.
Creekmore said the commission will regroup, look at the plans and see if there are ways to reduce the cost.
He said the commission will vote at its meeting today to either accept or reject the bids.
