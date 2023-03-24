TUSCUMBIA — After several months of reviews and revisions, the Colbert County Commission has approved the county's first special events handbook, which requires the promoters of certain events to secure a permit from the Sheriff's Department that can be revoked if the sheriff determines certain requirements weren't followed.
The commission asked County Attorney Edgar Black to help craft a handbook to cover various aspects of events drawing more than 200 people, such as an emergency plan, access to the site for emergency service providers, and noise concerns.
West Colbert residents complained to the commission last year of excessive noise into the early morning hours from an event at the Hawk Pride Off Road Park. Residents also complained about off-road vehicles driving recklessly on county roads near the site.
Once the plan was completed, commissioners had an opportunity to review the document and make changes or deletions.
When Eric Balentine defeated Sheriff Frank Williamson in the November general election, the county decided to give the new sheriff time to review the handbook before adopting it.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the sheriff's office will handle the permit process and enforce the requirements in the handbook
Creekmore said there is no charge for a special events permit, but promoters will have to provide a plan for how they will handle traffic, sanitation, and security.
"If they don't abide by it, the sheriff has the authority to come out and pull the permit. What we're trying to do here is ensure public safety, Creekmore said.
The Sheriff's Department will notify various agencies, such as Helen Keller Ambulance Service or the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, about the event and how the plan to handle the permit requirements.
Commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of the handbook. Tori Bailey, David Isom and Tyrus Mansell voted in favor of the measure, while Commissioner Darol Bendall voted against it.
Jimmy Gardiner and Chairman Tommy Barnes were unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Bendall said he doesn't feel there is a need for another law.
"I feel like we have plenty of laws on the books," Bendall said. "Before we start creating another ordinance, we need to try the laws on the books."
If neighbors have an issue with an event, they should contact the sheriff and allow him to handle it. If there is a violation, Bendall said the sheriff can issue a citation for disturbing the peace, or disorderly conduct.
Creekmore said the sheriff could begin enforcing the permit requirements today if he so chooses, but it remains unclear when it will go into effect.
Balentine said Thursday he wants to start issuing permits as soon as possible, but they still have to create the actual permit.
"We've got stuff coming up soon and we need to have it in place," Balentine said.
The handbook and permit requirements only impact events that are expected to draw more than 200 people, but there are several events that are exempt from the requirements.
Creekmore said exceptions include events not open to the public, such as weddings, outdoor events with fewer than 200 people, events with a private guest list, athletic events, funeral processions, school-sponsored events, events at volunteer fire departments, livestock shows and related events, and community events where no admission is charged.
"It's going to be a very narrow group that would require a special event permit," Creekmore said.
Creekmore said a special event permit is not required for events held inside the corporate limits of Colbert County municipalities.
