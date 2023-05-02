MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert County and the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia will be hauling their construction and demolition waste, tree limbs, brush and yard waste to the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill in Trinity until the CWI Cherokee Landfill is allowed to begin accepting waste.
County Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said he would like to see the Cherokee landfill reopen by the middle of the month, but that may not be feasible, according to the engineer who advises the Shoals Solid Waste Authority and the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
John Simmons of Southern Environmental Engineering told Shoals Solid Waste Authority members Monday it could be the end of the month before leachate levels are low enough to ask ADEM to reopen the facility.
The authority is transporting the liquid waste to a treatment facility in Memphis, Tennessee.
Since the landfill closed, Colbert County and the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia began hauling their construction and demolition debris, brush, tree limbs and other yard waste to the Franklin County Landfill at a higher tipping fee.
Thursday, however, will be the last day that the county and cities can use the facility.
Franklin County Solid Waste Manager Ward Duncan said his department does not have the manpower or equipment to handle the influx of waste coming from Colbert County.
Muscle Shoals Public Works Director Butch Fleming said Decatur-Morgan County was the best option available even though it's a longer drive.
Assistant Public Works Director Ryan Kennedy said it's about 40 miles from their shop to the landfill on Alabama 20 near Trinity. He said it will cost $27 per ton to dump there.
The cost to dump at Franklin County is $25 per ton. The county and the cities were paying $10 per ton to dump in Cherokee.
Sheffield will also ship its waste to the Trinity Landfill, Mayor Steve Stanley said.
"That is the closest and lowest cost," he said.
The longer drive, however, will result in additional time spent on the road, he said.
Tuscumbia Public Works Director Bo Stanley said he will recommend to the mayor and city council that the city ship its waste to the Trinity landfill
Barnes said Colbert County will also send its waste to the Trinity facility.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said Trinity was a better option. The Republic Services Morris Farms Landfill in Hillsboro would charge $42 per ton tipping fee.
Kennedy said the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill is only about 3 miles east of the Morris Farms landfill. He said it's also more accessible than the Hillsboro facility.
Barnes said the county is looking for a facility in Mississippi to dump waste from the west end of the county.
"We are looking at some other options," Creekmore said.
While the Shoals Solid Waste Authority is simply a customer of the CWI Cherokee Landfill, the Tri-Cities authority owns the facility, which it leased to CWI to operate.
On March 7, CWI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta, Georgia, where the company is based.
That action effectively shut down a case the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority filed against CWI in Colbert County Circuit Court. The authority was attempting to take over the operation of the facility from CWI.
Stanley said the city will likely file a claim against CWI for the costs incurred by hauling waste to landfills in Franklin and Morgan counties.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.